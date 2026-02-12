NEWS: Ofsted To Monitor Inspection Impact On Headteacher Wellbeing

As reported by the BBC, pressure on school leaders under England’s reformed inspection regime is set to come under fresh scrutiny, as inspectors and headteachers’ representatives move to formally assess the toll on wellbeing

Ofsted and the National Association of Head Teachers will work together to monitor how the new schools inspection system is affecting head teachers, amid mounting concerns about stress and burnout.

The announcement coincides with recent NAHT survey data indicating that 45% of school leaders had sought mental health support in the past year.

The oversight group will include representatives from the Department for Education and Ofsted, and will be chaired by Sinead McBrearty, chief executive of the charity Education Support. McBrearty previously led an independent review warning that the revised inspection framework could increase anxiety among school leaders.

The updated inspection model was introduced in England in November 2025, replacing single headline grades with detailed report cards. Schools are now assessed across multiple areas, supported by narrative summaries explaining performance in each category.

Single-word judgments were scrapped in 2024 after sustained criticism of the previous system, which intensified following the death of Berkshire head teacher Ruth Perry.