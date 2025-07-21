NEWS: Ofsted to Phase In New Inspection Framework

As reported in wired.gov, Ofsted will roll out its renewed education inspection framework gradually this autumn, with a focus on quality assurance, training and sector engagement

To maintain high standards from the outset, Ofsted’s national director for education, Lee Owston HMI, will personally quality assure the work of senior inspectors involved in early pilot visits. All inspectors, including part-time external inspectors, will complete comprehensive training and undergo quality checks before participating in live inspections.

As a result, inspection activity will be reduced in November and December, with the most experienced inspectors leading visits, supported by in-house teams. External inspectors will be phased in only after completing training.

Ofsted will also conduct ‘exit interviews’ with a random sample of providers involved in early inspections and invite sector representatives to roundtable meetings to discuss the rollout. All providers will still be asked to complete a post-inspection survey.

Additional wraparound measures include a review of deferral requests by Ofsted’s Deputy chief inspector, improvements to inspection guidance in collaboration with the Confederation of School Trusts (CST), publication of training materials via the Ofsted Academy and a helpline for leaders before, during, and after inspections.

Further support will include regular updates to an FAQ document, myth-busting blogs and webinars for school leaders and governance bodies such as MATs, local authorities and nursery chains. There will be no inspections in the final week before the Christmas break to allow time for further training.

Schools can still request early inspections under the new framework, and Ofsted will consider these on a case-by-case basis.

Sir Martyn Oliver, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector, said the reforms are designed to improve the inspection process for the benefit of pupils and parents. “We’re serious about supporting providers to engage confidently and fairly with the changes, and delivering a consistent, high-quality inspection experience from day one,” he said.