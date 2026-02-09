NEWS: One In Six Autistic Pupils Absent From School Since Start Of Term

As reported by the Guardian, new figures on school absence among autistic pupils have emerged as ministers prepare to set out plans to reform England’s special educational needs and disabilities system

A survey suggests that around one in six autistic children have not attended school at all since the start of the academic year, with mental health difficulties cited as the most common reason for prolonged absence.

Analysis by the charity Ambitious About Autism found that 16.2% of respondents had not been in school since September. A further third said they had missed up to five days, while others reported much longer periods away from the classroom, including more than 20 days in some cases.

Among those who had missed school, nearly two thirds said mental health problems were the main cause, while three in 10 reported being too physically unwell to attend. One in five said their school placement was not suitable for their needs.

The survey also found strong feelings of frustration among families. Forty-five per cent of parents and children said they felt blamed by the government for school absences.

The data comes ahead of expected government proposals aimed at strengthening support for children with SEND in mainstream schools in England, while acknowledging that some pupils will continue to need specialist provision.