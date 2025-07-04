NEWS: Over 4,000 School-Based Nursery Places Set to Open

As reported on gov.uk, families are set to benefit from new school-based nursery places opening this September, as part of the government’s major investment in expanding affordable childcare

Nearly 200 school-based nurseries are set to open their doors this September, delivering more than 4,000 new childcare places as part of the government’s drive to expand affordable, high-quality early education.

The rollout, backed by almost £370 million, is already exceeding initial projections, with many schools reporting more places than originally planned. This expansion will provide thousands of families with greater access to childcare closer to home and support working parents to take up the government’s 30 free hours offer – saving them up to £7,500 a year.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader Plan for Change, aimed at boosting opportunity and supporting parents back into work. A recent survey found that over half of parents increasing childcare hours in September also plan to work more.

When combined with savings from free school breakfast clubs and capped uniform costs, working parents with school-aged children could save up to £8,000 annually.

With an average of 20 places per site, the first phase will see up to 6,000 places delivered across 300 schools, prioritising areas currently underserved by existing childcare providers. The next phase of the rollout is set to begin this Autumn.