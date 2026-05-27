NEWS: Parents Face Rising Extra Charges Despite Free Childcare Offer

As reported by the Guardian, many parents using government-funded childcare in England are still facing significant additional costs, according to campaigners, despite the expansion of free childcare hours

A survey carried out in May and June last year found that almost three-quarters of parents with children in formal childcare settings were asked to pay extra charges. These included costs for food, drinks, nappies, wipes and sun cream, as well as optional activities and trips.

The issue has drawn renewed attention after Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson called on the competition regulator to examine hidden fees linked to funded childcare places.

Under current rules, eligible working parents in England can access 30 hours of free childcare each week for children aged from nine months to four years old.

However, the Department for Education said it had received widespread reports of families being asked to pay extra costs to secure places, including deposits, compulsory charges and fees for additional hours.

The findings come from an Ipsos poll of 2,000 parents with children aged four and under, which also found that more than a quarter viewed affordability as the main obstacle to accessing their preferred childcare provider.