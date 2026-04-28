NEWS: Parents Urged to Boost Children’s School Readiness Before Reception

As reported by the BBC, families in England are being encouraged to focus more on early development as children prepare to start primary school, amid concerns that many are beginning reception without essential skills

In a new approach, the government has introduced guidance aimed at improving coordination between nurseries, schools and childcare providers, with the goal of better supporting parents in getting children ready for the classroom.

Ministers have outlined an ambition for three-quarters of pupils to reach expected development levels by the end of reception. However, teachers report that increasing numbers of children are arriving without basic abilities, such as using the toilet independently or communicating effectively.

The push for improved school readiness centres on ensuring children develop a core set of everyday skills before starting formal education.

These include learning how to share with others, manage simple tasks like putting on coats and shoes, express emotions, and handle basic eating and drinking independently.

Evidence from Kindred Squared suggests the issue is already affecting classrooms. Its research found reception staff are spending large parts of the school day supporting basic care needs, including more than an hour on tasks such as changing nappies, alongside additional time helping pupils build fundamental skills.