NEWS: Pupils Say AI Is Making Schoolwork ‘Too Easy’ and Harming Creativity

A quarter of pupils admit artificial intelligence makes schoolwork effortless, as concerns grow that overreliance on AI is stifling creativity and genuine learning

As reported by The Guardian, a growing number of pupils believe artificial intelligence is making schoolwork so effortless that it’s undermining their ability to learn, according to new research from Oxford University Press (OUP).

The study of 2,000 UK students aged 13 to 18 found that only 2% said they never use AI for their schoolwork, while 80% reported using it regularly. Despite its popularity, many worry that AI is having a detrimental effect on their learning habits and creativity.

Almost two-thirds (62%) of respondents said AI had damaged their skills or development, with one in four admitting that it “makes it too easy to find the answers without doing the work.” Around 12% said it limited their creative thinking, and similar numbers felt it made them less inclined to problem-solve or write imaginatively.

Nearly half of the pupils surveyed feared classmates were secretly using AI to complete assignments undetected by teachers.

Still, not all feedback was negative: about a third of students said AI use hadn’t harmed their skills, and many credited it with improving their understanding. Eighteen per cent said it helped them grasp difficult problems, while 15% said it sparked “new and better” ideas.

OUP’s generative AI specialist, Alexandra Tomescu, said the findings offered early insight into how young people are adapting to a new digital learning landscape. She added that students were eager for clearer guidance from teachers on how to use AI responsibly and assess its accuracy.

In response, OUP has announced the launch of an AI education hub to support teachers in navigating the technology’s classroom impact.