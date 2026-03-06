NEWS: Pupils Told to Remove Blazers After Online Posts Promote School Fights

As reported by the BBC, pupils at several secondary schools have been advised to remove their blazers on the journey home after police warned they could be targeted in planned clashes organised online between rival schools

The warning follows concerns from the Metropolitan Police about social media posts promoting so-called “Red vs Blue” meet-ups, where schools are grouped into opposing sides and encouraged to confront each other.

In Essex, the Essex Police told parents it had identified “isolated posts” circulating on social media that appeared to encourage violence between pupils from different schools in the south of the county.

One parent, Genevieve Mullen, said her son was sent home with a letter explaining the steps being taken to prevent trouble. She said pupils had been advised not to wear their blazers outside school so they could not easily be identified by others.

Police said officers were also tracking online activity linked to the posts and working with social media companies to have threatening content removed and accounts promoting violence shut down.