NEWS: Read the latest issue of Education Executive

In the latest issue of Education Executive, Conny Brandt takes you through her journey from first-time nerves to standing confidently in front of an EdExec LIVE audience – a reflection on stepping up and surprising yourself along the way.

We’re also unpacking the key lessons from this year’s Anti-Bullying Week, exploring how the ‘Power for Good’ message can be turned into everyday action. And if sustainable travel is climbing your priority list, the UKSSN offers practical insight into helping schools and trusts move towards greener, student-friendly transport.

This issue is all about helping you grow your confidence, find your voice and say, “Yes, I can.”

Ready to get started?