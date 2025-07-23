NEWS: Reconnect and Restore: Join the SBL Retreat This August

The SBL Retreat offers a rare and valuable opportunity for school business leaders to step back from their daily responsibilities and invest in their own wellbeing and professional growth

Taking place from 18–19 August 2025 at the Royal Agricultural University in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, the retreat promises two days of restoration, reflection and reconnection with like-minded peers. With its relaxed setting and supportive atmosphere, the event is designed to help SBLs recharge and return to their roles with renewed clarity and purpose.

The experience includes overnight accommodation, all meals, activities, workshops, and even a thoughtfully curated goody bag, all for £275. More than just a break, this retreat offers CPD value too: the professional work sessions are accredited by the School Resource Management Network, meaning attendees can log their participation as part of their formal professional development.

Whether you’re seeking space to think, eager to network with fellow professionals, or simply in need of a change of pace, the SBL Retreat is a must-attend event.

For more information, contact Emma Gray at [email protected], or to secure your place,register now via Eventbrite