NEWS: Rise in Misogynistic Abuse Against Female Teachers, Survey Finds

As reported by the Independent, a growing number of female teachers are experiencing misogynistic abuse from pupils, raising concerns about behaviour and attitudes in schools, according to new research

The findings, from a survey by the NASUWT, show that nearly a quarter of female teachers reported being subjected to misogynistic behaviour by students over the past year. This marks the fourth consecutive year that such reports have increased, rising to 23.4% from 17.4% in 2023.

Based on responses from more than 5,000 teachers, the study highlights wider issues of discriminatory language in schools. More than one in five respondents said they had encountered sexist, racist or homophobic remarks from pupils within the same period.

Teachers described a range of incidents, including verbal abuse, inappropriate gestures and sexually suggestive behaviour. Some also reported being targeted with offensive language or mocked by male pupils.

There were also concerns about the misuse of technology, with at least one teacher reporting that students had used artificial intelligence to create explicit images of staff members.

According to the union, some female teachers said such behaviour often escalates when they challenge pupils, while others felt their authority was undermined because of their gender.

Responding to the findings, a spokesperson for the Department for Education said misogynistic attitudes are shaped by environment rather than inherent, and reiterated the government’s commitment to reducing violence against women and girls.