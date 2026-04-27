NEWS: School Food Overhaul to Remove Fried Meals and Sugary Desserts

As reported by the Guardian, traditional school favourites such as fish and chips and classic puddings could disappear from menus in England under sweeping new food standards being introduced by the government

The changes, due to begin from September, mark the first major revision of school food rules in 13 years and form part of a broader push to address childhood obesity. Latest figures from the NHS indicate that 24% of children in nursery and primary education were overweight or obese in 2024.

Under current guidelines, schools can offer deep-fried items up to twice a week and serve desserts with relatively low fruit content several times during the school week. These allowances are set to be tightened significantly.

From September 2027, stricter requirements will come into force, including a rule that all puddings must contain at least half fruit. This could see familiar desserts such as sponge puddings and jam doughnuts phased out. In addition, deep-fried foods – including battered fish and chicken nuggets – are expected to be removed entirely from school menus.

Bridget Phillipson said the reforms represent a major shift in standards, aimed at ensuring children are provided with healthier meals that support learning and wellbeing.

The move has been welcomed by Jamie Oliver, a long-time advocate for improving children’s diets, who said updating the rules was a significant step forward and highlighted the influence of school food on young people’s health.