NEWS: School Leaders Raise Concerns Over Planned Changes to PE Funding

As reported by the Guardian, primary school sport funding in England is set to be overhauled under government plans that have prompted concern among school leaders over the scale of financial reductions

The Department for Education confirmed that the current PE and sport premium – a £320m scheme paid directly to primary schools each year and introduced after the 2012 Olympics – will be replaced by a new “sport partnerships network”.

Under the revised model, annual operational funding would fall to £193m and be spread across both primary and secondary schools, extending support to more than 3 million secondary pupils in addition to 4.5 million primary children.

Ministers rejected claims the changes amount to a major cut, arguing that additional investment has been allocated elsewhere. The government said nearly £200m in capital funding would be used to improve sports facilities, alongside a one-off £100m transition payment for primary schools in spring 2027.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said school leaders were concerned about the removal of a long-established funding stream and questioned how the replacement system would operate in practice.

The DfE said the new partnership scheme would be fully operational by spring 2027, although the announcement has been met cautiously by headteachers and academy trusts seeking greater clarity over delivery and funding arrangements.