NEWS: Schools in England and Wales Urged to Trial Four-day Teaching Week

As reported by the Guardian, advocates say shorter weeks could help tackle teacher burnout and ease recruitment and retention pressures

Campaigners are pushing for schools in England and Wales to explore four-day working weeks as a way to reduce teacher stress and improve retention.

The 4 Day Week Foundation has written to education secretary Bridget Phillipson, urging greater flexibility for schools to test shorter timetables. The group warned that without reforms, the government’s plan to recruit 6,500 new teachers may be difficult to achieve.

Under current guidance, all state-funded schools in England are expected to operate five full days each week. While ministers have supported flexible working options, they have so far resisted calls for a formal four-day schedule.

The foundation pointed to a growing body of research suggesting that condensed workweeks can lower burnout, boost productivity, and improve work-life balance – benefits that could be particularly valuable in a sector under mounting pressure.

The call comes shortly after the Scottish government unveiled proposals allowing teachers to work a “flexible” four-day week, giving staff one day for tasks such as lesson preparation, marking, and professional development.