NEWS: School’s Raise Concerns Regarding New Ofsted Grading System

Educators worry that new Ofsted school inspections are more of a risk to their wellbeing than the old system

As reported by The BBC, it was confirmed earlier this month that from November, Ofsted will be going ahead with their new five-point grading scale report cards.

This replaces the previous single-word judgement for schools, following the death of Caversham headteacher Ruth Perry which sparked criticism of the old system.

Mrs Perry took her own life after her Caversham Primary School in Reading was downgraded from “outstanding” to “inadequate” following an Ofsted inspection due to safeguarding concerns.

Despite the positive intent behind the new measures, many have concerns surrounding the toll this will have on wellbeing, and the Education Secretary has been urged by many to halt the rollout. A survey found that 74% of headteachers are unsatisfied with the new system.

80% said the timeline didn’t leave adequate preparation time, and only 22% are said to find the new report cards to be fairer than the previous single-word judgement.

Additionally, the changes have sparked concerns that more people will be deterred from becoming teachers, adding to the existing recruitment and retention crisis within education.

Interestingly, parents seem to be majorly in favour of the new changes, with a survey indicating 70% prefer the new report cards to the previous system.

The ASCL is reportedly consulting with its executive committee and council members to assess the best next steps.