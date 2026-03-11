NEWS: Schools Scale Back World Book Day Costumes Over Cost Concerns

As reported by the Guardian, Jonathan Douglas has told MPs that schools are increasingly wary of activities linked to World Book Day that might place financial pressure on families

Speaking to the Commons education select committee, the chief executive of the National Literacy Trust said some schools were rethinking the long-standing tradition of pupils dressing up as characters from books. He said staff were mindful that buying or making costumes could be difficult for some households, and were therefore moving away from presenting dressing-up as a central part of the day.

As a result, a growing number of schools in England are scaling back costume-based celebrations, amid concerns that the expense could deter participation and shift attention away from the event’s main goal of encouraging children to read.

Douglas told MPs that reading for enjoyment should remain the focus, arguing it has a significant impact on life chances. He said evidence shows that by the age of 15, a child’s enthusiasm for reading is more strongly linked to their future academic success than their socio-economic background.

In response, World Book Day said its priority is ensuring all pupils can take part regardless of household income. The charity added that schools are encouraged to mark the occasion through activities that are inclusive, inexpensive and centred on fostering a love of books.