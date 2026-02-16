NEWS: Schools Spend 100 Staff Hours a Week Enforcing Phone Bans, Study Finds

As reported by the Guardian, secondary schools in England are devoting the equivalent of more than 100 staff hours each week to enforcing mobile phone rules, according to new academic research that raises questions about the workload created by smartphone bans

The study, conducted by the University of Birmingham and published in BMJ Mental Health, found that responsibility for policing phone use extends well beyond classroom teachers. Teaching assistants, receptionists, caretakers and other support staff are routinely involved in confiscating devices, logging breaches, organising sanctions and contacting families.

Researchers concluded that monitoring compliance with phone policies has become a significant demand on school time and staffing, particularly as more schools introduce stricter rules covering break times and lunch periods as well as lessons.

The findings follow updated government guidance encouraging schools to adopt phone-free approaches across the school day. Ofsted has said inspectors will consider how effectively schools are implementing such policies.

Sarah Hannafin, head of policy at the NAHT school leaders’ union, said enforcement inevitably takes time but suggested the burden could ease as expectations shift. She said that as parents and pupils become more accustomed to restrictions, schools may find fewer resources are needed to uphold them.