NEWS: Schools Told to Train Staff on Allergies and Stock Adrenaline Pens

As reported by the BBC, schools in England will soon be required to train all staff in allergy awareness for the first time, following new statutory guidance from the Department for Education

Under the proposals, schools must also keep spare adrenaline auto-injectors on site so they can respond quickly to severe reactions, including cases where a child has not previously been diagnosed with an allergy.

The measures were announced as the issue continues to draw public and media attention. A 2024 freedom of information request by the Benedict Blythe Foundation revealed major gaps in existing safety arrangements. The data suggested around 70% of schools in England lacked the recommended allergy safeguards, while roughly half did not store adrenaline pens or spare auto-injectors.

The changes are linked to growing political backing for “Benedict’s Law”, a campaign calling for consistent, life-saving protections for pupils at risk of food allergies and anaphylaxis. The initiative was launched in memory of five-year-old Benedict Blythe, who died after suffering an anaphylactic reaction at school in December 2021.

But school leaders say the new responsibilities will require additional funding. Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, warned that schools cannot be expected to cover the costs themselves, stressing that every new requirement in the guidance must be properly funded.

Government figures suggest the policy could also reduce disruption to pupils’ education. The Department for Education estimates that allergy-related illnesses and medical appointments led to around 500,000 lost learning days last year, and ministers hope the new guidance will both improve safety and help more children stay in school.