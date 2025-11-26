NEWS: Scotland Unveils plan for ‘Flexible’ Four-Day Teaching Week

As reported by the BBC, the Scottish government has proposed a new “National Deal” that would cut classroom hours and give teachers a dedicated day for professional tasks, though unions say the four-day model still lacks detail

Teachers in Scotland could adopt a more “flexible” four-day teaching schedule under new proposals set out by the Scottish government.

The education secretary said the plan, alongside a revised pay offer, would create a new “National Deal” for the profession. The package also includes cutting teachers’ classroom contact hours and establishing national minimum standards for pupils’ learning time.

Under the proposals, the fifth day would be reserved for professional duties carried out away from the classroom, such as preparing lessons, marking work and completing training.

The changes could also pave the way for later start times, longer breaks or redesigned school timetables.

Teaching unions have stressed that any time released from classroom teaching should remain under teachers’ control. Education secretary Jenny Gilruth said the reforms showed a “clear commitment” to supporting staff, while the EIS union said it had yet to see how a four-day model would operate in practice.