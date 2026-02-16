NEWS: Secondary Schools Told To Create Inclusion Bases For SEND Pupils

As reported by the Guardian, secondary schools in England will be expected to introduce dedicated “inclusion bases” as part of a £3.7bn government programme to reform support for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities

The new bases – specialist spaces within mainstream schools – are intended to provide structured, tailored support for neurodiverse pupils and others with additional needs. Under the plans, schools will be required to make these facilities available.

Ministers say inclusion bases will play a central role in reshaping the SEND system, helping to create up to 60,000 additional specialist places within mainstream education rather than relying solely on separate special schools.

According to the Department for Education, schools may establish the bases by adapting existing classrooms or building new facilities, with the aim of giving pupils access to targeted support while keeping them integrated within their school community.