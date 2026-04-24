NEWS: Shortage of Educational Psychologists Risks Undermining SEND Reforms

As reported by the Independent, significant shortages of educational psychologists across England have been highlighted in new research, with stark regional inequalities in provision

Analysis by the Education Policy Institute found that in some parts of the country there is just one educational psychologist for every 480 pupils. In the most under-resourced areas, however, that figure rises dramatically to one specialist for as many as 9,400 pupils.

The report estimates that around 1,400 additional psychologists would be required to bring 96 local authorities up to recommended levels. This would represent a 40% increase in the workforce, at a projected cost of £140m.

Earlier studies by the British Psychological Society and the Association of Educational Psychologists have also raised concerns about staffing pressures. With roughly 10% of the workforce — around 350 professionals — leaving each year, recruitment efforts must first replace those losses before any expansion can take place.

Despite the scale of the challenge, only just over 200 government-funded training places were available in 2025/26.

The EPI also found that official workforce data may underestimate the number of educational psychologists by around a third. However, it noted that the estimated 1,300 additional staff not captured in the data are not necessarily located in the areas where shortages are most severe.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the findings underline the urgency of the situation, warning that the shortfall could jeopardise the government’s plans for Send reform. He urged ministers to take swift action to address the gap.