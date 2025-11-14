NEWS: Study Finds Disparity in Schools’ Special Needs Intake

As reported by the Guardian, some schools in England are enrolling far more pupils with special educational needs than others, with new research showing that some take up to six times as many

The study found wide disparities within local authorities, where certain primary schools had as many as half of their pupils identified as having additional needs, while others had fewer than 5%. Schools serving more disadvantaged communities were the most likely to have larger numbers of children needing learning or behavioural support.

Leaders in local authorities told the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) that some schools were content to let others take on pupils with education, health and care plans (EHCPs). They said some headteachers were concerned about how admitting pupils with extra needs might affect exam results.

Officials overseeing special educational needs provision said that “parental choice” along with a school’s ethos and reputation were the main factors behind the concentration of pupils with additional needs in particular schools.

The findings come as the government prepares a white paper aimed at urgently reforming special educational needs provision and funding.