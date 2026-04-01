NEWS: Survey Finds Surge in Eating Disorders and Anxiety Among Pupils

As reported by the Guardian, a large-scale survey of 10,000 teachers in English state schools has highlighted growing concerns around pupils’ mental health, pointing to widespread exam-related anxiety in secondary schools and a declining availability of counselling support

The findings, from a poll conducted by the National Education Union, indicate that eating disorders are becoming an increasingly visible issue in classrooms. Nearly half of primary school teachers reported encountering pupils with eating disorders from time to time, with the figure rising sharply to around four in five among secondary teachers.

When asked specifically about the past year, 45% of primary teachers and 78% of those in secondary schools said they had observed signs of eating disorders at least occasionally.

More frequent cases were also reported, with 4% of primary teachers saying they saw evidence of such conditions on a regular basis. This increased to 14% in secondary schools and 20% among staff working in special schools and pupil referral units.

The survey also pointed to wider mental health challenges. Around 68% of secondary teachers said they regularly dealt with absence linked to pupils’ mental health difficulties.

In addition, 76% reported frequently seeing students struggle with social issues, while concerns over access to professional support have grown. The proportion of teachers saying their school lacks a counsellor has risen significantly, climbing from 29% to 40% over the past three years.