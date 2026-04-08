NEWS: Survey Shows Student Reliance on AI Rising

As reported by The Metro, young people’s growing reliance on AI tools such as chatbots may be affecting their ability to communicate effectively, according to a recent survey

The findings show that 66% of secondary school teachers believe their students’ critical thinking skills have declined due to the increasing use of this technology. This figure is more than double that reported by primary school teachers, highlighting greater concern at higher levels of education.

Despite these worries, the use of AI among teachers themselves has risen sharply. Around 76% of educators now use AI tools daily, compared with 53% the previous year. Many rely on them to create teaching materials (61%), plan lessons (41%), handle administrative tasks (38%), and even assist with marking (7%).

However, not all experiences have been positive. One teacher reported that AI-assisted marking proved so inaccurate during recent assessments that their department chose to abandon its use altogether.

The survey also revealed a lack of clear guidance, with nearly half of schools (49%) having no formal policy on how AI should be used by either staff or students.