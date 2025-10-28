NEWS: Sutton Trust Warns of Inequality for SEND Help

Sutton Trust warns poorer families ‘doubly disadvantaged’ in SEND system marked by deep inequality

As reported by the Guardian, wealthier parents are far more likely to secure specialist support for their children with special educational needs, with some spending thousands of pounds on private assessments, new research has found.

A study by the Sutton Trust highlights stark class divides in how families navigate England’s special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) system. It found that one in eight parents with children in special schools had paid £5,000 or more to secure an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) – the legal document setting out a child’s support – compared with only 1% of parents whose children attend mainstream schools.

The report revealed that while 65% of working-class families spent nothing on the EHCP process, only 29% of middle-class families did the same. One in ten middle-class parents paid over £5,000 for assessments, private consultants and legal help.

Affluent families were also more likely to challenge local authority decisions at tribunals – where most appeals are upheld – making them eight percentage points more likely than working-class parents to obtain an EHCP for their child.

The findings come as the government prepares major reforms to SEND provision. While earlier proposals suggested EHCPs might be phased out, sources have confirmed the plans will remain in place under the new framework.

Nick Harrison, chief executive of the Sutton Trust, said the system “is failing disadvantaged children” and remains “mired in bureaucracy and inconsistency.” He added: “Getting the right support shouldn’t depend on a parent’s ability to pay. We need urgent reform to make the system fairer for all families.”