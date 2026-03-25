NEWS: Teacher Shortages Deepen as Workload Pressures and Early Career Exits Rise

As reported by the BBC, concerns are growing over teacher recruitment and retention, with schools facing increasing challenges in attracting staff across both secondary and primary education

Some educators have warned that shortages in certain secondary subjects are becoming particularly severe, while similar difficulties are also beginning to emerge in primary schools. There are also reports that a number of newly qualified teachers are leaving the profession within their first few years, raising further concerns about long-term workforce stability.

Experts suggest that improving work-life balance will be key to attracting and retaining new teachers, as the demands of the job continue to intensify.

The Education Workforce Council said that recruitment and retention remain global issues, though it noted that overall retention levels are currently relatively stable.

However, pressure on teachers is being compounded by ongoing financial constraints. Tight school budgets are increasing workloads, with staff expected to take on a wider range of responsibilities.

Those entering the profession are often said to quickly realise the scale of the role, which extends well beyond classroom teaching. While school holidays are sometimes seen as a benefit, the day-to-day reality includes extensive marking, administrative tasks, communication with parents and supporting a growing number of pupils with additional learning needs.

The combined effect of funding pressures and rising expectations has led to concerns that many teachers are becoming overstretched, adding further strain to an already challenged education system.