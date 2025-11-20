NEWS: Teacher Wellbeing Hits Five-Year Low

As reported by the BBC, a new report shows teacher wellbeing has plunged, with unions warning rising pressure and staff shortages are putting pupils’ education at risk

Education Support’s annual Teacher Wellbeing Index tracks stress, mental health and overall wellbeing among teachers and school leaders. This year’s findings show widespread strain:

• 86% of senior leaders reported feeling stressed, with many describing signs of burnout

• 77% said work had contributed to poor mental health

• 76% of all education staff surveyed said they felt stressed

Researchers also used the Warwick-Edinburgh Mental Wellbeing Scale, which measures positive feelings such as optimism, calmness and social connectedness. Education staff recorded an average score of 43 – well below population averages of 51 in England and Northern Ireland, 49 in Wales and 48 in Scotland.

Teachers’ wellbeing across the UK has now fallen to its lowest point in five years, prompting warnings that mounting pressures are pushing staff out of the profession.

A new YouGov study for Education Support describes the situation as a workforce “in crisis” and warns pupils’ education will suffer unless staff conditions improve. Teaching unions in England say schools are facing a “tsunami of stress and pressure”, with many teachers leaving the classroom at a time when pupil need is rising.

Improving staff wellbeing is part of the government’s pledge to recruit 6,500 new teachers. However, analysis from the National Foundation for Educational Research earlier this year reported record levels of unfilled vacancies and “persistently low” recruitment into teacher training.

Unions are urging ministers to prioritise workload, wellbeing and support, arguing that without decisive action the system will struggle to retain enough staff.