NEWS: Teachers Threaten Strike Ballot Over Pay Dispute in England

As reported by the BBC, strike action in England’s schools could move a step closer after the country’s largest teaching union warned it may ballot members over pay

The National Education Union said teachers and support staff will be formally consulted in the autumn unless ministers improve the proposed pay settlement for the next academic year.

The government has recommended a 6.5% increase spread across the next three years, but union leaders argue the offer will fail to keep pace with rising living costs and have described it as unacceptable.

The NEU is calling for pay rises that exceed inflation, which it says is likely to increase further following recent global instability and rising energy prices linked to the conflict involving Iran.

Latest figures show inflation stood at 3.3% in the year to March, although the Bank of England has warned that additional energy price pressures could push it higher later this year.

Union leaders are also demanding that any pay increase is fully funded by the government, arguing schools should not be expected to cover the costs from existing budgets.

The Department for Education criticised the threat of industrial action, saying any disruption would ultimately affect pupils and parents.