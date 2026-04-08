NEWS: Teachers Warn AI Use Is Eroding Pupils’ Critical Thinking Skills

As reported by the Guardian, the increasing use of artificial intelligence by pupils is raising concerns among teachers, with many warning it may be weakening students’ ability to think critically

A survey of secondary school teachers in England suggests widespread unease about the role of AI in education. While many educators are wary of its use by pupils – particularly where it may enable cheating in homework and exams – some acknowledge they are relying on the technology more themselves.

The findings show a sharp rise in teacher use of AI, with 76% now incorporating it into their daily work, up from 53% the previous year. It is most commonly used to produce classroom materials, support lesson planning and handle administrative tasks, while only a small proportion of teachers use it for marking.

Despite its growing presence, many schools have yet to establish clear guidelines. Nearly half lack any formal policy on AI use for staff or students, and around two-thirds have no specific rules governing how pupils should use the technology.

Teachers also reported noticeable changes in students’ skills and behaviour. Around two-thirds said they had seen a decline in areas such as writing, problem-solving and independent thinking, with some linking this to increased reliance on AI tools.

There are also concerns about the impact of related technologies, such as voice-to-text, with some teachers saying pupils are becoming less confident in basic skills like spelling.