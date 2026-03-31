NEWS: Top Schools Admit Fewer Disadvantaged SEND Pupils, Study Finds

As reported by the Guardian, leading secondary schools are admitting significantly fewer disadvantaged pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) than the national average, raising concerns over fairness in admissions

Research by the Sutton Trust suggests that the highest-performing 500 state schools enrol only around half as many disadvantaged Send pupils as typical comprehensive schools. The findings have prompted questions over whether some institutions may be limiting access in order to protect academic results and financial stability.

The study also indicates that children with Send – particularly those from lower-income families – are much less likely to secure places at top-performing schools, even when such schools are located nearby.

Polling of more than 2,200 primary and secondary school leaders found a widespread belief that some schools are managing their admissions to shape intake. Around 41% of respondents said they believed certain schools actively discourage applications from pupils with Send, rising to half among leaders working in schools with the highest proportions of Send students.

Perceptions of a school’s approach to supporting additional needs were also seen as a key factor. Nearly two-thirds of leaders pointed to differences in Send provision as influencing where pupils apply, while more than half highlighted variations in inclusivity. Around a third said parental views on behaviour policies also contributed to uneven intakes.

Data from the research further showed that top-performing schools admit around half as many disadvantaged Send pupils as the average comprehensive, and more than a third fewer than the proportion living within their own catchment areas.