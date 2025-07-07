NEWS: Two Million Meals Served at Free Breakfast Clubs

As reported on wired.gov, the first wave of the government’s free breakfast club programme has already delivered over two million meals

Launched as part of the government’s Plan for Change, the initiative offers 30 minutes of free childcare each morning, helping parents manage busy routines, get to work on time, and save up to £450 a year. New data shows the benefits are being felt: eight in ten parents say breakfast clubs help with work-life balance, and 59% are motivated by the cost savings.

Beyond practical support, breakfast clubs are boosting pupils’ readiness to learn. One in three parents say their children focus better in lessons, while nearly half find it easier to get their child up and into school. Children also enjoy the social aspect – 69% go to see friends and 63% to play before school – with top breakfast picks including cereal, toast and fruit.

The rollout supports the government’s promise to offer free breakfast clubs in all state schools and aligns with wider efforts to tackle child poverty and the cost of living. This includes free school meals for families on Universal Credit, savings on school uniforms, and the expanded Warm Homes Discount.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the milestone marks a direct impact on working families. “Every child deserves the chance to start the day supported and ready to learn. These two million meals are easing pressures for families and breaking the link between background and success.”