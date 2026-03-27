NEWS: UK Trial to Test Social Media Bans, Curfews and Time Limits for Teenagers

As reported by the Independent, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said its social media consultation, launched earlier in March, has already attracted close to 30,000 submissions from both parents and young people

Officials say the findings from the pilot scheme will play a key role in shaping future government policy aimed at improving how children engage with social media platforms.

Families taking part in the trial will be interviewed at the outset and again at its conclusion, allowing researchers to evaluate the effects of the restrictions and identify any difficulties faced during the process.

Hundreds of teenagers from across the UK are preparing to take part in a government-led study exploring social media bans, usage limits and curfews, as ministers consider new ways to strengthen online safety for young people.

The six-week trial, led by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, will involve 300 participants aged between 13 and 17.

During the study, teenagers will trial different controls on their social media use, while researchers track potential impacts on areas such as academic performance, sleep habits and family relationships.

The project runs alongside a wider government consultation examining tougher measures, including the possibility of an Australia-style ban on social media for under-16s, which is set to close on 26 May.

Participating families will be split into four separate groups.

In one group, parents will use control tools to block or heavily restrict access to selected social media apps, effectively replicating a full ban.

Another group will be limited to a maximum of one hour per day on widely used platforms including TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.

A third set of participants will follow a curfew system, with access restricted between 9pm and 7am, allowing usage only before and after school hours.

The final group will act as a control, continuing their usual social media habits to provide a basis for comparison.