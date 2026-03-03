NEWS: Unions Demand £3,000 Pay Rise for School and Council Staff

As reported by the Independent, three of the UK’s largest unions have launched a joint push for a substantial pay boost for school and council staff, arguing that low wages are driving financial hardship across the sector

Unison, Unite and GMB are seeking an increase of at least £3,000 or 10% for 2026/27, whichever is higher, alongside a new minimum hourly rate of £15.

Fresh analysis from GMB suggests many support staff are losing thousands of pounds each year because they are paid for term time only. The union estimates that if teaching assistants, cleaners, catering staff and administrators were paid across a full 52-week year rather than 44 weeks, their annual earnings could rise by up to £4,094.

According to GMB, around 800,000 workers are employed on term-time contracts, creating what it calculates as a £2.2bn pay gap in 2024/25 alone. The union represents more than 100,000 school support staff nationally.

Union leaders argue that local government pay has been eroded for more than a decade, claiming its real-terms value has fallen by over 26% since 2010. They say rising household bills and energy costs have left many workers struggling to make ends meet.

Talks on next year’s settlement are expected to begin shortly, with the National Joint Council due to meet union representatives later this month to discuss pay.