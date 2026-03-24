NEWS: White Working-Class Boys Lag Behind Peers, Report Warns

As reported by the BBC, a widening attainment gap is leaving white working-class boys at the bottom of England’s education system, a new report has warned

Figures analysed by the Centre for Social Justice show that little more than a third of white British boys receiving free school meals meet expected standards in GCSE English and maths. Across all pupils, the figure is closer to two-thirds, according to data from the Department for Education.

The report also highlights concerns about what happens after compulsory schooling. Boys in this group are among those least likely to stay on in education or training beyond the age of 16.

Charlie Dewhirst said the data points to a need for targeted intervention, urging ministers to set out a clear plan to improve life chances for young men growing up in poorer areas.

In response, the government said it is developing place-based initiatives aimed at tackling disadvantage, including programmes focused specifically on white working-class pupils.

A spokesperson for the Department for Education said efforts to reduce inequality in outcomes are central to its agenda, adding that forthcoming reforms in the Schools White Paper are intended to give every child a fair chance to succeed, regardless of their background.