NEWS: Yorkshire School Trials AI to Mark Exams Amid Workload and Cost Concerns

As reported by the BBC, artificial intelligence is being tested as a tool for marking mock exams at a school in the Yorkshire Dales, in a move that could signal a shift in how assessments are handled

Wensleydale School is among a small number of schools in northern England to pilot the approach, integrating AI into subjects that require longer written responses.

According to headteacher Julia Polley, the technology offers the possibility of delivering faster, more detailed feedback to pupils, while also reducing the risk of personal bias that can occur when teachers are familiar with the students they are assessing.

Support for exploring the use of AI in schools has come from the National Association of Head Teachers, which said trials are an important step in understanding how such tools might assist staff. It emphasised, however, that schools must be open about their use of AI and ensure processes remain transparent and open to challenge.

In practice, the introduction of AI has not yet eased the burden on teachers. Staff have continued to mark papers alongside the system during the trial, meaning workloads have temporarily increased rather than decreased.

The school adopted the trial after learning about a company developing AI marking systems for essay-based subjects including English, history, geography and business studies.

There are also financial implications to consider. With each extended-answer response costing around 45p to process, the approach may be difficult to scale, particularly in larger schools handling significant volumes of exam scripts.