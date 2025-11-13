Operation Staff Attendance: Conflict, Monitoring and Celebrating Success

In part two of her series on improving staff attendance, Rebecca Cunliffe shares her techniques for navigating the challenges of ensuring you have the right people in the right place at the right time!

So, you’ve laid the groundwork. Your policies are clear; communication is flowing and return to work interviews are happening. Brilliant! But let’s be real – this is where things can get a bit bumpy. Because once you start actively managing attendance, you might hit resistance. You might even face conflict. And that’s okay. It’s part of the journey.

Conflict Isn’t Always Loud

When we think of conflict, we often imagine heated conversations or formal grievances. But in reality, it’s usually quieter. It might be a staff member who suddenly becomes distant, or someone who starts questioning every absence policy. Sometimes it’s just a subtle shift in attitude. If you have your ear to the ground, you will pick up on changes in staff attitudes and you need to act quickly to squash the unrest.

The key here is empathy. When someone pushes back, it’s often because they feel vulnerable. Maybe they’re worried about being judged, or they’re dealing with something personal. So, start with listening. Ask open questions. Try to understand what’s really going on. Remember that the time spent doing this now will ultimately give you time back later. Staff are your main resource, and so you should be spending time with them to understand them and ensure they feel valued and that they can trust you. A large workforce is not easy to manage; however, happy staff give back, so invest in them.

And then, gently bring it back to the policy. Remind them that it’s there to support everyone – not to punish. When staff see that you’re consistent and fair, even the sceptics start to come around.

Monitoring Attendance Without Micromanaging

Let’s talk about monitoring. This can feel awkward at first. No one wants to be the “attendance police.” But tracking patterns is essential if you want to make meaningful improvements.

I use a simple spreadsheet to log absences. Nothing fancy – just dates, reasons and any follow-up actions. Over time, patterns emerge. You might notice someone is always off on a Friday, or that short-term absences are creeping up.

This isn’t about catching people out. It’s about spotting issues early. Maybe someone’s workload is too heavy. Maybe they’re struggling with childcare. Maybe they just need a bit of support.

Once you have the data, you can act. You can have informed conversations, offer help and adjust. And you can do it from a place of care, not control.

Celebrating the Wins

Here’s something we often forget: celebrate the wins! When attendance improves, acknowledge it. It doesn’t have to be a big deal—a shout-out in the staff bulletin, a thank-you email, or even a tray of pastries in the staff room.

Recognition matters. It shows staff that their efforts are noticed. It builds morale. And it reinforces the idea that attendance isn’t just a number—it’s a reflection of a healthy, happy workplace.

We recently saw a 15% improvement in attendance over a term. We celebrated with a “wellbeing breakfast” for staff. It was simple, but it made a big impact. People felt appreciated, and it sparked even more positive momentum.

Introducing a New Wellbeing Service

Now, let me share something that’s made a huge difference for us: we partnered with an external provider to offer a new staff wellbeing service. It’s been a game-changer.

The service includes:

Confidential counselling sessions.

Stress management workshops.

Drop-in wellbeing clinics.

Access to online resources and helplines.

Staff can self-refer, and it’s completely confidential. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. People feel supported, and they’re more likely to seek help early – before things escalate into long-term absence.

We’ve also seen a shift in culture. Wellbeing is now part of everyday conversation. Staff know that their health matters, and that support is available. And that’s reflected in our attendance figures.

Real-Life Example: Turning Things Around

One of our support staff had been struggling with frequent absences. We noticed a pattern and had a gentle conversation. It turned out they were dealing with a family crisis and feeling overwhelmed.

We connected them with the wellbeing service, adjusted their hours temporarily, and checked in regularly. Within a few weeks, their attendance improved. More importantly, they felt cared for – not judged.

That’s the power of combining monitoring with compassion.

Final Thoughts

Managing attendance isn’t just about reducing absences. It’s about creating a culture where staff feel safe, supported, and valued. Yes, you’ll face challenges. Yes, there might be conflict. But with empathy, consistency and the right tools, you can navigate those bumps.

And don’t forget to celebrate. Every improvement is a step forward. Every conversation is a chance to build trust. Every new initiative, like a wellbeing service, is an investment in your team. You’re not just managing attendance. You’re shaping the culture of your school. And that’s something worth doing well.