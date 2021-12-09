Our December issue has landed!

The December edition of Education Executive is now live and ready to read!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The festive season is here which means we have finally made it to the end of 2021, and I’m sure we can all agree we’ll be glad to see the back of it. Christmas cheer is exactly what we all need after another challenging year, and as Buddy the Elf says, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” So whether you fancy yourself as a bit of a Mariah Carey, enjoy a bit of Wham!, or like to keep it traditional with some Bing Crosby, it’s time to crank up the Christmas tunes and sing your heart out! You have all earnt a well-deserved break and I hope Santa delivers the goodies you have written on your Christmas list.

To celebrate all-things Christmas, we have a LIVE IT Christmas special to really get you feeling jolly! As well as that, we have plenty more in our final issue of the year. We look at why the pandemic is a turning point in the private school debate and why children now need the tools to fix the climate crisis. Speaking of the climate crisis, we sit down with Helen Burge to discuss how sustainability can benefit your school as well as benefitting the environment. Simon Hepburn explores how you can use your students to help market your school by creating a social media crew and Stephen Peach discusses why SBLs need to engage with students and the learning process in order to develop it. In terms of finance and funding, we take a look at what grants you can access for senior mental health lead training, Craig Smith gives seven top tips for insurance renewals, and we explore how you can generate income for your school through fundraising.

As always, we’d love to hear any suggestions you have for the magazine. If you’d like to get involved with EdExec, or if you’d like us to cover a certain topic, please do let us know. Contact eleanor@intelligentmedia.co.uk or tweet @edexec with ideas, opinions or success stories.

As my final editor’s comment of the year, I’d just like to take the time to wish you all a very merry Christmas, a happy new year and thank you for your support in 2021! I look forward to speaking to you all again in 2022!