Our January magazine has landed!

The January edition of Education Executive’s magazine is now live and ready to read!

It’s finally a new year! It would be an understatement to say 2021 was a difficult year, and I’m sure I can speak for us all when I say I’m glad to see the back of it. Although 2022 has got off to a shaky start with cases still rising, I think there are still reasons to stay optimistic and hope that this year won’t be as hard as 2020 and 2021. There will be many challenges on the road ahead, but SBLs aren’t ones to shy away when the going gets tough, and I know you will meet these hurdles head on and get the job done as you always do.

One of the challenges your school might face, if it hasn’t already, is the return of the Ofsted inspection. In our news report we explore why the inspectorate isn’t being welcomed back with open arms. SBL Husham Khan is no stranger to challenging times, and he tells us how he has used the adversities he has faced to build his resilience and develop ‘dragons scales’. Speaking of challenges, balancing the budget is one that never seems to get easier. Stephen Mitchell gives some ideas on how you can keep your budgets looking healthy this year.

Despite the difficulties the year may bring, we asked you to put your optimistic hats on and tell us your hopes and resolutions for 2022 in our BIG ASK. The WORKING SBM also looks forward to the year ahead and gives some tips on how to find that work-life balance this year. Val Andrew gives her advice on how you can put that fire hydrant down to stop firefighting and feel more in control.

The issue of sustainability is only going to be become more important in 2022, to get you prepared Robin Harrison explores how you can develop a realistic school environmental policy and associated action plan which will actually make a difference to your school’s impact on the climate. In our ICT MATTERS section, we discuss how to protect your physical IT equipment, Andrew Blench looks at how to protect your data and Gary Henderson gets out his crystal ball and predicts the edtech trends we can expect to see in 2022.

We’d love to hear any suggestions you have for the magazine. If you’d like to get involved with EdExec, or if you’d like us to cover a certain topic, please do let us know. Contact eleanor@intelligentmedia.co.uk or tweet @edexec with ideas, opinions or success stories.