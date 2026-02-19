Our Latest Digi-Wrap is Here!

If there’s one thing we can rely on at this time of year, it’s unpredictability. From sudden cold snaps to unexpected bursts of sunshine, winter has been keeping us on our toes – and it’s a reminder of why flexibility and preparation matter.

In this latest digi-wrap, we bring together practical insight and strategic thinking to support schools and trusts navigating the often bumpy first months of the year.

Russell Dalton explores how spend analysis can be used to identify and address inequities, while Sharon Marsh shares her perspective on the challenge of balancing trust-wide consistency with local needs. We also look at how leaders can better support staff as they prepare for retirement, alongside straightforward steps to help reduce vaping in schools.

Rounding out the issue, we mark Dyscalculia Awareness Day on March 3rd, shining a light on an often-overlooked learning difference and the importance of awareness and support.