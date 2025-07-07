Own the Room: Tricks to Boost Confidence at EdExec LIVE

Walking into a busy exhibitor hall doesn’t have to be intimidating – with a few simple physical tricks, you can walk in feeling confident, calm and ready to shine

Maybe you’re navigating unfamiliar territory, you’ve just transitioned into a new position, or you’re simply unsure of what to expect. At Education Executive, we’ve shared lots of advice over the years about building confidence through preparation and mindset – but this time, we’re focusing on physical actions you can take to help you feel calm, centred and ready to make the most of every opportunity. Here are some simple but powerful techniques you can use as you explore the hall at EdExec LIVE:

Smile (Even if it’s Just to Yourself)

It might sound simple, but smiling is scientifically proven to boost your mood. When you smile, your brain releases endorphins – the feel-good hormones – which naturally reduce stress and increase feelings of positivity. Even if you’re feeling nervous, smiling (even subtly) can trick your brain into feeling more relaxed, and it makes you look approachable to others, too.

Take Deep, Steady Breaths

How you breathe has a direct impact on how you feel. Shallow, rapid breathing can signal anxiety to your body, while slow, deep breathing sends the opposite message: “I’m safe. I’m in control.” Try inhaling deeply for a count of four, holding for four and exhaling slowly for four. A few rounds of this simple technique can instantly calm your nerves and ground you.

Shrug and Relax Your Shoulders

Tension often collects in your shoulders without you even realising it. If you’re feeling stiff or hunched, consciously shrug your shoulders up toward your ears, hold briefly, then release. Repeat a few times. This small movement helps relieve physical tension, encourages better posture and signals to your body that it’s time to loosen those knotted muscles.

Stand Tall and Open up Your Posture

Your body language not only communicates to others – it also affects how you feel internally. Standing tall with your shoulders back and keeping an open stance (arms relaxed, not crossed) can make you feel more powerful and at ease. It’s called “power posing,” and research shows it can actually boost confidence hormones while reducing stress hormones.

Carry Something Light

Holding something light in your hands – like a notebook, programme, or coffee cup – can give you a natural prop to help manage nervous energy without creating a physical barrier between you and others. It can also give you an easy excuse to pause, review your notes, or take a moment to breathe.

Remember: Calm and Confidence are Contagious

The more relaxed and positive you feel, the more others around you will respond in kind. Confidence is contagious – when you radiate calm, it sets the tone for your conversations, helping you build genuine connections more easily.

Starting a conversation can still feel like a big step, but with these techniques, you’ll walk into the EdExec LIVE exhibitor hall ready to rock those introductions. So, take a deep breath, smile, stand tall – and step into the room with confidence!