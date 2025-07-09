People First, Process Next: Lessons from a School Business Consultant

Consultant and interim school business professional Sharon Marsh shares how a people-first approach and fresh perspective can transform school operations during times of change and transition

As school business professionals, we operate at the heart of a school’s operational efficiency, often behind the scenes, yet critical to its success. We know change is not just an occasional visitor but a permanent resident in school life. Whether it’s a sudden staffing gap, a strategic restructure, or the implementation of a new regulatory process, the landscape is constantly shifting. As a consultant and interim school business professional, this dynamic environment is my daily reality, offering a unique vantage point into the diverse world of school contexts.

Stepping in and Helping Out

I often find myself stepping into schools at moments of transition – when a key school business professional role is vacant, or the ‘back office’ functions have become, for want of a better phrase, a little “off-kilter.” My role is often to bring a steadying hand, to ensure that the vital administrative, financial and operational gears continue to turn smoothly, allowing the core purpose of education to flourish uninterrupted. What’s fascinating is that despite the vast differences in school size, demographic, or governance structure, there are profound commonalities that underpin their challenges and their potential for growth.

On the surface, every school is unique. A small rural primary has different immediate pressures than a large, multi-academy trust secondary. Yet, beneath these contextual layers, I consistently observe shared foundational needs. Every school requires robust financial management, efficient HR practices, safe premises and clear communication channels. More importantly, every school is a community of people – staff, pupils, parents – and the human element is always the most significant factor in navigating change. The anxieties, resistances and hopes triggered by change are universal, regardless of the school’s postcode. Recognising these shared human responses is the first step towards effective intervention.

Starting With People First

My approach, therefore, always begins with people. Before diving into spreadsheets or policy documents, I focus on listening, observing, and understanding the existing dynamics. Where is the friction? What are the immediate pain points? How are the leadership team and the school business functions currently interacting? Is the central office team OK? It’s about building trust, providing reassurance, and, most importantly, demonstrating that continuity and stability are achievable, even in uncertainty.

Stepping into an interim role offers a distinct advantage: the ‘fresh pair of eyes.’ When you’re embedded in a school day-to-day, it’s incredibly easy to become accustomed to existing processes, even if they’re inefficient, or to overlook systemic issues that have simply become ‘the way things are done.’ As an outsider, I arrive without historical baggage or pre-conceived notions. This allows me to:

See the forest for the trees : Identify underlying issues that might be masked by daily firefighting

Challenge assumptions constructively: Ask "why?" without being perceived as critical of past decisions

Spot quick wins : Pinpoint immediate improvements that can build confidence and momentum

Offer unbiased perspective: Provide objective insights that internal teams, however talented, might struggle to articulate due to their proximity to the issues

Lighting the Path Forward

This external perspective isn’t about finding fault; it’s about illuminating pathways to greater efficiency, stronger compliance, and enhanced well-being for staff.

While my role can be to provide a steadying hand, my ultimate goal is always to empower a school to help itself. It’s not about implementing temporary fixes but about building sustainable solutions and transferring knowledge. This can involve:

Streamlining processes: Simplifying complex administrative burdens

Enhancing communication : Creating clearer lines of reporting and information flow

Developing capacity: Mentoring existing staff, identifying training needs, and helping to establish robust succession plans

Fostering proactive review: Encouraging schools to regularly audit their own operations and identify areas for improvement before they become critical

The most successful transitions are those where the school community feels a sense of ownership over the improvements. My role is to guide, facilitate and provide the tools, but the lasting change comes from within the team.

In essence, my journey through various school contexts reinforces a core truth: while the operational challenges can be complex, the solution almost always lies in a people-first approach, underpinned by clear communication, structured planning and the courage to embrace a fresh perspective. As school business professionals, we are uniquely positioned to be the architects of positive change, ensuring our schools not only survive transitions but emerge stronger, more efficient and more resilient.