The benefits of community engagement to your finances

Phil Burton, SBM, Hallbrook & Cosby Primary School

In this seminar, Phil Burton, SBM at Hallbrook & Cosby Primary School, will dive into the reasons why engaging with the broader community is so important – both for strengthening relationships and for securing additional revenue streams for your school. He will take a look at some of the key strategies and tools you can use to engage with the community and increase income. Education can be slow to respond in its engagement, and Phil believes that not enough school leadership professionals focus on the wider perspective.

On joining Hallbrook, he discovered that the school had no strategy for community involvement or social media, and there was a lot to do in engaging the wider community; now, during enrolment season Hallbrook is having to turn people away and Phil – and his team’s – work in keeping parents and the wider community engaged is a large part of that. Phil will use his own experience to discuss how he raised funds for his school throughout the pandemic, as well as looking at why engagement is important to schools and why you should be focusing on it.

Take home points:​

The importance of community engagement.

Learning strategies to engage with the wider community.

How to discover new funding revenues.

This session is for:​

Any education professional.

This session ran at our Edexec LIVE North and South events

About the speaker:

Phil brings with him 21 years of operational knowledge in food catering services, project management, sales and customer services management, community engagement, health and safety management, HR, fraud investigation, leadership management and operational management. He is passionate about putting children first and ensuring they get every opportunity to be successful in life.

Loading…