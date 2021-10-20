Phil Burton

20th October 2021 Uncategorized

The benefits of community engagement to your finances

Phil Burton, SBM, Hallbrook & Cosby Primary School

In this seminar, Phil Burton, SBM at Hallbrook & Cosby Primary School, will dive into the reasons why engaging with the broader community is so important – both for strengthening relationships and for securing additional revenue streams for your school. He will take a look at some of the key strategies and tools you can use to engage with the community and increase income. Education can be slow to respond in its engagement, and Phil believes that not enough school leadership professionals focus on the wider perspective.

On joining Hallbrook, he discovered that the school had no strategy for community involvement or social media, and there was a lot to do in engaging the wider community; now, during enrolment season Hallbrook is having to turn people away and Phil – and his team’s – work in keeping parents and the wider community engaged is a large part of that. Phil will use his own experience to discuss how he raised funds for his school throughout the pandemic, as well as looking at why engagement is important to schools and why you should be focusing on it. 

Take home points:​

  • The importance of community engagement.
  • Learning strategies to engage with the wider community.
  • How to discover new funding revenues.

This session is for:​

Any education professional.

This session ran at our Edexec LIVE North and South events

Have you read?

Powered by Contextual Related Posts

About the speaker:

Phil brings with him 21 years of operational knowledge in food catering services, project management, sales and customer services management, community engagement, health and safety management, HR, fraud investigation, leadership management and operational management. He is passionate about putting children first and ensuring they get every opportunity to be successful in life.

Loader Loading…
EAD Logo Taking too long?

Reload Reload document
| Open Open in new tab
Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter like us on Facebook or connect with us on LinkedIn!

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Phil Burton

2nd August 2021

The benefits of community engagement to your finances

Phil Burton, SBM, Hallbrook & Cosby Primary School

In this seminar, Phil Burton, SBM at Hallbrook & Cosby Primary School, will dive into the reasons why engaging with the broader community is so important – both for strengthening relationships and for securing additional revenue streams for your school. He will take a look at some of the key strategies and tools you can use to engage with the community and increase income. Education can be slow to respond in its engagement, and Phil believes that not enough school leadership professionals focus on the wider perspective.

 

On joining Hallbrook, he discovered that the school had no strategy for community involvement or social media, and there was a lot to do in engaging the wider community; now, during enrolment season Hallbrook is having to turn people away and Phil – and his team’s – work in keeping parents and the wider community engaged is a large part of that. Phil will use his own experience to discuss how he raised funds for his school throughout the pandemic, as well as looking at why engagement is important to schools and why you should be focusing on it. 

Take home points:

  • The importance of community engagement.
  • Learning strategies to engage with the wider community.
  • How to discover new funding revenues.

This session is for:

Any education professional.

 

This session runs at our Edexec LIVE North and South event

About the speaker:

Phil brings with him 21 years of operational knowledge in food catering services, project management, sales and customer services management, community engagement, health and safety management, HR, fraud investigation, leadership management and operational management. He is passionate about putting children first and ensuring they get every opportunity to be successful in life.

What are you waiting for?

EdExec Live offers delegates the opportunity to select specific seminar topics relevant to them, ensuring your day is filled with information and learning that will be directly relevant to you and your school’s current requirements.

 

It’s always difficult to take a day out of the office, but the question is: can you afford to miss out on this event?

BOOK YOUR TICKET NOW!

Stay connected

What they say​

Fab as always - very informative - great to meet new people in the same boat. Gave me the information and renewed incentive to make a difference in my organisation by using/improving my skills.
Edwina Hurst
Thurstonland Endowed (VC) First School
AdSpeed_display(103130,0);
AdSpeed_display(103130,1);
Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter like us on Facebook or connect with us on LinkedIn!