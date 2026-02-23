Planning a School-Based Nursery?

With growing demand for childcare places and increased interest in school-based nurseries, many school business managers are being asked to deliver early years provision within existing school estates

Whether adapting surplus classrooms, repurposing underused spaces, or planning new builds, the decisions made at this stage will have long-term financial and operational consequences. One of the most critical, and often underestimated considerations is furniture strategy.

The Hidden Risk of Rigid Design

When converting school spaces into nursery provision, there can be a temptation to install fixed, built-in furniture to meet immediate regulatory and storage requirements. While this can appear efficient during capital works, it can quickly become a constraint if:

the nursery model changes

pupil numbers fluctuate

space needs to be reallocated back to the school

or early years practice evolves

For SBMs, this creates risk, particularly where furniture is permanently attached to the building and cannot be redeployed elsewhere on site or across a trust.

Flexibility Supports Long-Term Planning

Non-fixed, modular furniture offers a more resilient approach. Furniture that can be moved, reconfigured, or repurposed allows schools to retain control over their estate, rather than locking rooms into a single use. This is especially relevant for school-based nurseries, where future demand may change or where spaces may need to revert to classroom use. Flexible furniture enables adaptation without further capital spend, reducing both disruption and waste.

Better Value Across the Furniture Lifecycle

From a business management perspective, furniture should be assessed not just on upfront cost, but on total lifecycle value. Durable, well-made furniture, particularly solid wood, can withstand repeated moves, years of use, and changes in layout.

Unlike bespoke built-ins, movable furniture can:

be reused across phases

transfer between settings or schools

reduce replacement costs over time

and support sustainability objectives increasingly scrutinised in procurement decisions

In some cases, furniture may also fall under different budget lines than fixed fitouts, offering additional flexibility in how projects are funded or phased.

Supporting Compliance

Early years provision brings specific requirements around accessibility, storage, safeguarding and hygiene. Increasingly, furniture solutions are available that meet these needs without being permanently fixed to the building – including modular wall storage and mobile changing units that offer built-in functionality without long-term constraint.

For SBMs, this approach balances compliance with adaptability, ensuring that today’s solutions do not become tomorrow’s liabilities.

The importance of early collaboration

Successful school-based nurseries are rarely the result of late-stage decisions. Engaging furniture specialists early, alongside designers and early years leaders, allows layouts, workflows and learning zones to be planned together.

This reduces the likelihood of costly retrofits, supports operational efficiency from day one, and provides greater certainty over budgets and outcomes.

A Strategic Approach to Futureproofing

As more schools explore nursery provision as part of their wider strategy, the ability to respond to change will be key. Furniture that supports flexibility, sustainability and long-term value enables school business managers to protect both the school’s finances and its estate – while delivering high-quality early years environments.

This is a sponsored article, brought to you by Community Playthings

