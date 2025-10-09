Preparing for New Bereavement Leave Rights

The UK government’s proposed extension of bereavement leave under the Employment Rights Bill marks a significant shift in how workplaces will be expected to support employees during times of personal loss

The UK government has proposed significant reforms to bereavement leave as part of the Employment Rights Bill. At present, statutory leave mainly applies to parents following pregnancy loss after 24 weeks or the death of a child under 18. Under the new proposals, employees would be entitled to at least one week of unpaid leave from the very first day of employment following the death of a close loved one.

The exact definition of “loved one” has not yet been finalised, but it is expected to include immediate family members. Full details are still to be confirmed, but the direction of travel is clear: bereavement rights are being broadened, and employers must be ready to adapt.

What the Reforms Mean for Employers

The government’s commitment to extending bereavement leave reflects a wider recognition of the impact of loss on employees. Introducing day-one rights for parents facing pregnancy loss at any stage, alongside unpaid bereavement leave for other close relationships, signals a shift in expectations of employer responsibility.

For businesses, this change will inevitably create new obligations. Sudden staff absences, particularly in small teams, can create operational pressures, making it essential for policies and processes to be clear, consistent and fair.

Preparing Policies and Managers

Employers should take practical steps now to prepare for the reforms. Existing leave policies and employment contracts will need reviewing and updating to reflect the new entitlements. In addition, managers should be trained to handle bereavement leave requests with sensitivity, empathy and consistency. How these conversations are managed will have a lasting impact on employee trust and morale.

Going Beyond the Legal Minimum

Although the proposed entitlement is unpaid, there is an opportunity for organisations to take a more progressive stance. By enhancing compassionate leave policies, whether through additional paid days, flexible working arrangements, or wellbeing support, employers can show a genuine commitment to their people. In a competitive labour market, this can strengthen retention, build loyalty and contribute to a positive workplace culture.

Turning Obligation Into Opportunity

While the reforms may initially feel like an administrative burden, they should also be seen as a chance for employers to lead with empathy. By preparing now and going beyond the minimum requirements, businesses can not only ensure compliance but also demonstrate that they value and support employees during life’s most difficult moments.