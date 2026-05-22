Preparing for V-levels in schools

With V-levels set to roll out from 2027, schools have an opportunity to review their post-16 offer and plan ahead for new vocational pathways that sit alongside existing qualifications

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in the BBC

New vocational qualifications, known as V-levels, are set to be introduced from 2027, starting with subjects such as education and early years, finance and accounting and digital. Designed to sit alongside A-levels and T-levels, these qualifications aim to offer students greater flexibility, allowing them to combine academic and vocational study.

The wider ambition behind the reform is to strengthen post-16 pathways and better align education with employment. With further subjects expected to roll out in phases through to 2030, schools will need to think carefully about how these changes fit into their existing curriculum and operational planning.

While the policy direction is still developing, early preparation can help schools respond with confidence rather than urgency.

Reviewing Curriculum and Sixth Form Offer

One of the first considerations is how V-levels might sit within the current post-16 offer. Schools and sixth forms may wish to review subject combinations, student demand and progression routes to determine where these new qualifications could add value.

This is not just about adding courses. It may involve reshaping existing pathways so that students can move more easily between academic and vocational options. Ensuring that guidance is clear and consistent will be important as students and families navigate new choices.

Planning Staffing and Expertise

Introducing new qualifications often brings staffing implications. Schools may need to consider whether existing staff have the capacity and subject knowledge to deliver V-level content, particularly in areas such as finance or digital.

In some cases, this could involve upskilling current staff through targeted professional development. In others, it may require new appointments or partnerships with external providers. Early workforce planning can help avoid gaps once courses are introduced.

Strengthening Employer Links

A key feature of V-levels is their focus on real-world skills. Building or strengthening relationships with local employers can support this aim and enhance the student experience.

Schools might explore opportunities for guest speakers, project-based learning or work-related activities that reflect the industries linked to V-level subjects. These partnerships can also provide valuable insight into local labour market needs.

Updating Information and Guidance

Clear communication will be essential as V-levels are introduced. Students, parents and staff will need to understand how these qualifications compare to existing options and what progression routes they offer.

Updating careers guidance materials, prospectuses and internal briefings can help ensure that information is accurate and accessible. This is particularly important in the early stages, when awareness may be limited.

Budgeting for Change

As with any new initiative, there will be financial considerations. School business managers and leadership teams may need to plan for training costs, resource investment and potential changes in student numbers across different pathways.

Taking a phased approach to budgeting, aligned with the staged rollout of subjects, can help spread costs and reduce pressure on annual budgets.

Looking Ahead

V-levels represent a shift towards a more flexible post-16 system, with greater emphasis on practical skills and employability. For schools, the focus now is on preparation rather than immediate implementation.

By reviewing current provision, planning for staffing and resources and strengthening links with employers, schools can position themselves to make the most of these changes. Thoughtful early planning will help ensure that when V-levels arrive, they enhance rather than disrupt the existing offer.