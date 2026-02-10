Protecting School Interiors; Saving Time, Reducing Maintenance

Discover how Yeoman Shield Wall & Door Protection helps education buildings perform better

Schools and colleges are high-traffic environments where corridors, stairwells, dining halls and breakout spaces experience constant use. Over time, everyday movement from pupils, staff and equipment leads to scuffed walls, chipped corners, damaged skirting and worn door areas. This not only detracts from the professional appearance schools strive to maintain but also increases pressure on maintenance budgets through repeated repairs and redecorating.

Yeoman Shield wall and door protection systems are designed to address these challenges. By protecting vulnerable interior surfaces, schools can reduce long-term maintenance costs while maintaining clean, smart and welcoming learning environments. One such example is Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School in Birmingham. Catering for around 700 pupils aged 11–16, the school required a durable, hygienic and visually sympathetic solution across key circulation and communal areas.

A Complete, Integrated Protection Solution

Following a review of options and product samples, Yeoman Shield was appointed to supply and install a tailored interior wall protection system. Wall protection panels were installed to a height of 1250mm throughout corridors and dining areas, providing a robust barrier against everyday impact damage.

Finished in a Dusty Grey colour, the panels were selected to complement existing décor and artwork. Where required, sections of brickwork were boarded out to ensure a smooth, high-quality finish. Staircases were also protected with Yeoman Shield wall panels, alongside Guardian handrails manufactured in timber with stainless steel accessories. Vulnerable corners were protected using 75 x 75mm corner protection, while 110mm PVCu skirting covers over solid timber cores were installed to safeguard skirting boards from foot traffic and cleaning equipment.

The result is a cohesive protection system that enhances the building’s appearance while significantly reducing future repair requirements.

Designed Specifically for Education Environments

All Yeoman Shield wall and door protection products are manufactured from rigid PVCu, making them ideal for education settings. Key benefits include high impact resistance, ease of cleaning, resistance to commercial cleaning chemicals and materials that do not promote the growth of bacteria or mold. These qualities support high hygiene standards and reduce ongoing maintenance. With walls, corners and skirting protected, repainting and repairs are largely eliminated, allowing maintenance teams to focus resources elsewhere.

Installed by Our Own Specialist Teams

Yeoman Shield operates with directly employed installation teams experienced in working within live education environments. Projects are planned to minimise disruption, with flexible working options including out-of-hours installation, weekends and school holidays. Safeguarding, noise control and site cleanliness are maintained at all times.

For schools preferring to self-install, Yeoman Shield also offers a supply-only service with full technical support.

More Than Wall Protection – A Full Turnkey Service

Alongside wall and door protection systems, Yeoman Shield offers a dedicated fire door services division, offering inspections, installations, maintenance and remedials and compliance. From initial enquiry and site survey through to installation and aftercare, Yeoman Shield provides a complete turnkey service.

