Quick Tips for Falling Asleep Fast

One in three adults don’t get enough sleep – and it’s putting their health at risk

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in the Independent.

It’s not uncommon to have struggles falling asleep and shutting off at the end of a busy day. Not only is it frustrating to find yourself unable to sleep, but it also comes with a plethora of unsavoury health risks. There are several chronic health problems that have been directly linked to a lack of sleep, such as diabetes, stroke, heart disease, obesity and kidney disease. Not getting enough sleep also comes with the risk of reduced awareness, leading to traffic accidents and hundreds of deaths each year.

How can these risks be minimised? Health officials suggest a minimum of seven hours of sleep each night to maintain good health and feel adequately rested. There are several factors, however, that make this a difficult feat for many: stress, artificial light and smartphones, to name just a few.

It might seem obvious that avoiding screens before bedtime can help in getting a better night’s sleep, but there are a few unusual tricks that can also help you nod off quicker:

Try Not to Fall Asleep

While it might sound like the last thing you should do when you’re trying to sleep, researchers suggest that focusing on trying to stay awake can help people to fall asleep faster.

This strategy is called paradoxical intention therapy, and it can help to reduce anxiety-inducing thoughts while falling asleep.

Reconnect with Your Inner Child

It might sound random, but studies suggest that childlike activities such as blowing bubbles can help with sleep, by acting as a breathing exercise and helping to reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure. Not everyone will have bubbles on hand when insomnia strikes, but there are plenty of breathing exercises online that can have the same effect.

Bonus – it’s silly and fun and can help to ease stress!

Keep Your Toes Toasty

According to researchers, one of the best ways to fall asleep quickly is by making sure your toes are warm. Wearing some cosy socks or taking a hot bath can lower your core body temperature, making you feel drowsier.

Nature’s Medicine

If you’re struggling to sleep, imagining being out in nature can help to avoid anxiety and can lower blood pressure and heart rate, making it easier to doze off.

Start Over

If after 20 minutes you’re still struggling to sleep, get up and get out of bed.

Usually, it’s hard to shake stressful thoughts when lying down and trying to sleep, so getting up and getting a drink of water or reading a book can help to distract your mind and wind down to sleep.

Struggling to sleep can be frustrating, especially when you’ve got a big day coming up and want to feel rested, but there are lots of natural remedies and methods that can help to fight off insomnia and ensure a good night’s sleep.