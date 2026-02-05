Raise Your Hand if You Feel Confident

If there’s one thing most people dread at an event, it’s that moment when the speaker asks, “Do you have any questions?”

You know how it goes…a few nervous shuffles, eyes darting around the room – nobody wants to speak up. And yet, stop and think about it for a second: you spend your whole day everyday speaking up – for your team, your school, your ideas. So why, in a room full of people, do we suddenly hesitate?

Why Asking Questions Feels Hard

A big part of it comes down to a simple assumption: believing you’re the only one who wants to ask a question or learn more about a topic. In a crowd, it’s easy to default to certain trains of thought – thinking that someone will phrase the question better, or that they might even have the answer. That little voice in your head makes you wonder if your question is too small, too obvious, or just not worth asking at all.

Another reason we hold back is the fear of wasting everyone’s time. Even though speakers, workshop leaders and experts genuinely want to hear from you, it can feel uncomfortable to interrupt or take the spotlight. And yet, the truth is, if you’re at an event, a conference, or a workshop, you’ve already done the hard part – showing up.

Asking that burning question you brought with you is just the final step.

The Uncomfortable Silence Isn’t Just Yours

The trick is to recognise that it isn’t just you. The so-called “uncomfortable silence” – is actually a shared experience. Everyone else is thinking the same thing: “Maybe someone else will speak first.” Recognising that the hesitation is universal can take the pressure off. Sometimes, all it takes is one person breaking the silence to get the conversation flowing. It doesn’t even have to be a question; it can be a simple statement. “I found that really informative!”

Take the Leap

Remember, breaking the ice doesn’t have to be dramatic – even a simple “I’m curious about…” is enough to start the conversation. Speakers and workshop leaders thrive on interaction. Your question or observation is a form of feedback – it tells them what’s landing, what’s confusing and what sparks interest.

Questions can take many forms: you might seek clarification if something wasn’t fully clear, ask a follow-up to explore a point further, offer a respectful challenge to introduce a new perspective, or enquire about application to see how an idea could work in your own context. Even a short comment or observation counts as a contribution. Questions don’t have to be perfectly phrased or groundbreaking; they simply open the floor!

By raising your hand and speaking up, you’re not only helping yourself, but you’re also helping everyone else in the room. And often, the questions you think are small or insignificant are exactly the ones others were wondering about too.

So, the next time someone asks, “Any questions?” take a breath. Raise your hand, share what’s on your mind and don’t underestimate the ripple effect of opening up the floor.

Ready to raise your hand? At EdExec LIVE, you can get the answers you want and the insights you need. Find out more here.