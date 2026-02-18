Read Again: Escaping The Near Miss Mindset

How many times have you overheard a staffroom story about someone “almost” getting hurt – and realised it’s the first time you’ve heard about it?

You’re sitting in the staff room enjoying a well-earned cuppa when your trusty SBL radar starts pinging. Behind you, a member of staff is chatting with a colleague about how they “nearly came a cropper” walking through the school gates that morning. From the sound of it, it could easily have been a nasty accident – and yet this is the first you’re hearing of it. If that scenario feels familiar, your school might have a near miss mindset problem.

The Near Miss Mindset

When it comes to lucky escapes, our minds tend to slip into a “no harm done” mode. We brush them off as flukes or blame ourselves for being clumsy – ‘it’s my fault for stepping on that wobbly paving stone’. A near miss often triggers a false sense of safety – because no one was hurt, we assume there’s nothing to fix. The other problem with the near miss mindset is that it works on assumptions – “I’m sure maintenance will spot it,” or “It’s probably already been logged”.

Patterns, Trends and Predictions

The easiest way to challenge the near miss mindset is to reframe how staff think about those ‘almost’ moments. Instead of focusing on what didn’t happen, encourage them to consider what could have happened – and, more importantly, what can be learned from it.

It’s important everyone understands that reporting a near miss isn’t about making a fuss or being a burden. Each near miss provides valuable insight into how systems perform under real conditions. One isolated incident might be easy to overlook, but when several similar ‘almost accidents’ are reported, patterns begin to emerge.

The Domino Effect

What often gets missed is how a small issue today can grow into a major problem tomorrow. That cracked paving stone that “isn’t hurting anyone” could, if left unchecked, become part of a much bigger structural repair project later on. A loose handrail, a flickering light, a broken step – they might feel minor, but they’re early warning signs of wear, cost and risk.

Encouraging staff to flag these issues isn’t about wasting anyone’s time; it’s about saving it. Every near-miss report is an opportunity to fix something small before it becomes expensive, time-consuming or dangerous. Proactive reporting protects not only people, but budgets and reputations too. The idea should be to create a culture where the instinctive response to hearing about a near miss is, “Has that been logged?”

Shifting the Culture

For near-miss reporting to work, staff need to know exactly how to do it and what happens next. Clear, simple procedures are key – whether it’s a quick online form, an entry in the site log or a conversation with a designated member of staff.

When a report is made, staff should see visible action and receive updates on what’s been done to fix the issue or prevent a repeat. This not only builds trust in the system but also reinforces why reporting matters.

So next time you overhear a conversation in the staffroom about a “near miss,” don’t let it fade into background chatter. Take it as a signal – a quiet opportunity to help that member of staff shift their thinking and avoid a bigger problem somewhere down the line!