Read Again: How Schools and Trusts Can Use Financial Forecasting to Think Ahead

If you’re going to spend hours sifting through data, comparing costs and checking accuracy, you want more than just charts and reports at the end of it, right?

Most schools and MATs use financial forecasting to align operational priorities, spot potential procurement savings, or generate reports for senior leaders or boards. But what if you could unlock additional, practical uses that really make those hours count?

Timing Capital Investments Strategically

Forecasting isn’t just about tracking the budget. It can help you plan ahead for major investments. By modelling energy costs, maintenance schedules and capital projects, you can choose the optimal time of year to carry out expensive work like roof repairs, IT upgrades, or boiler replacements. Forecasting also helps you spot when quotes from suppliers or contractors are rising, giving you the chance to act before costs climb even higher!

Supporting Grant Applications or Fundraising

It’s not just about what you’ve done, it’s about how you plan for the future. By demonstrating how new funding would be managed and what impact it could have over time, you can strengthen grant applications, appeals, or community fundraising campaigns. It also allows you to test different funding scenarios and show exactly how every pound will be used effectively. Which all adds up to a much stronger application!

Exploring Partnerships and Shared Services

Forecasting can reveal opportunities for collaboration that aren’t immediately obvious. You can model scenarios where sharing specialist staff, pooling transport, or coordinating procurement with other schools or MATs could save money. Beyond a single project, forecasting also lets you explore multiple initiatives or strands at the same time, helping you understand how they interact financially and identify the most efficient combination of actions.

Supporting Strategic Marketing and Recruitment

Forecasts also let you test different enrolment scenarios, showing how increases or decreases in pupil numbers would affect staffing, resources and curriculum delivery. This means you can plan ahead – budgeting for extra teachers or materials when numbers rise or exploring cost-saving measures if they fall. Regularly updating your forecasts lets you monitor which initiatives are working and adjust quickly, ensuring recruitment efforts are financially sustainable.

Just as you want to make every penny in the pound count, you also want to make every minute you spend on financial data count. By using forecasting to its full potential, you can uncover insights, test scenarios and explore opportunities you might otherwise miss. The more you get out of your forecasts, the fewer chances slip through the cracks. Making your investment well worth the time!